Short Interest in Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Decreases By 99.3%

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the April 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAFRF remained flat at $0.30 during trading on Friday. Pan African Resources has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

