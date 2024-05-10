Short Interest in Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Decreases By 99.3%

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the April 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Pan African Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PAFRF remained flat at $0.30 during trading on Friday. Pan African Resources has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.
About Pan African Resources
