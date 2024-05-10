Short Interest in Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Increases By 464.0%

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, an increase of 464.0% from the April 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tokyo Electron Trading Down 1.4 %

TOELY stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.20. 58,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,474. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $58.11 and a 1-year high of $134.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.43.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tokyo Electron will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

