Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Shares Up 1.4%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €184.66 ($198.56) and last traded at €184.08 ($197.94). Approximately 777,550 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €181.58 ($195.25).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €177.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €163.58.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.