Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sierra Bancorp worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $689,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 653,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Sierra Bancorp stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,015. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $323.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $105,944.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,858.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

