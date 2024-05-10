SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $98.62 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $942.49 million and $98.62 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011209 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011773 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,052.48 or 1.00120882 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013316 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003765 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,172,952.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.97507972 USD and is up 5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $95,051,509.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.