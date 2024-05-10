Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Cut to C$31.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.79.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ traded down C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.15. 36,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,377. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.34. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$21.31 and a 12-month high of C$30.50. The stock has a market cap of C$876.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.01. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of C$255.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$247.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3407534 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$260,003.22. In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total value of C$146,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$260,003.22. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

