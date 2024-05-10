Smithfield Trust Co Acquires 3,102 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 3.2% of Smithfield Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Smithfield Trust Co owned about 0.29% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $57,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,531,000 after purchasing an additional 449,639 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,890,000 after buying an additional 6,525,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,190.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054,597 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,098,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,760,000 after acquiring an additional 374,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 459.2% in the third quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 1,973,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,909 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,624,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,065. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

