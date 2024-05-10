Smithfield Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 400.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,891,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,756. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

