Smithfield Trust Co Buys 3,892 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,701,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,150,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,718,000 after purchasing an additional 925,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,661,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
BIV traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $74.05. The stock had a trading volume of 536,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,476. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $74.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.46.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
