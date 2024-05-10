Smithfield Trust Co Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,347 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,524.1% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 143,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after buying an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.91. 4,487,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,524,425. The stock has a market cap of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.67. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $97.42 and a 52-week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

