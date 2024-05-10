Smithfield Trust Co Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.49. 7,959,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,293,926. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -37.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. Argus downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NEM

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.