Smithfield Trust Co Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

CDNS traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.48. 840,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.92 and a twelve month high of $327.36. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,066 shares of company stock valued at $52,199,975 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

