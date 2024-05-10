Smithfield Trust Co Has $872,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 833,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,264,000 after buying an additional 25,077 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.0 %

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.67. The stock had a trading volume of 989,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,982. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $145.29.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.