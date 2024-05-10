Smithfield Trust Co Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 124.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,560.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after purchasing an additional 260,670 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,350,000 after buying an additional 199,339 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,469,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,450,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,187,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,945. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.37 and its 200-day moving average is $237.41.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
