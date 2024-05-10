Smithfield Trust Co Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises about 1.1% of Smithfield Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $18,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,757,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,858 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2,356.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 535,617 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,920,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,991,000 after purchasing an additional 298,487 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 219,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,810,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.80. 56,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,272. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.68. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.79.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

