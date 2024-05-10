Smithfield Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,271,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,118,000. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.32. 1,057,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,671. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

