Smithfield Trust Co Sells 1,814 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in PayPal by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.93. 8,732,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,162,189. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

