Smithfield Trust Co Sells 24,783 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,783 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Smithfield Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Smithfield Trust Co owned 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,133,000 after buying an additional 1,116,959 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,199.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 684,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 654,609 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,857.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 638,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after acquiring an additional 605,784 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,593,000. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 643,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,131,000 after purchasing an additional 338,473 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.21. 1,395,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,581. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4637 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.