Smithfield Trust Co Sells 269 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.31.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
Duke Energy stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,114. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.48. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy
In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
