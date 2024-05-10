Smithfield Trust Co Sells 562 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dover Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.0% during the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,967. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

