Smithfield Trust Co Sells 656 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,340,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,063,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,749,000 after buying an additional 649,908 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,554,000 after purchasing an additional 546,911 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 711.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,420,000 after buying an additional 480,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 183.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,535,000 after buying an additional 415,269 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.15. The company had a trading volume of 793,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,222. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,728 in the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKC. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

