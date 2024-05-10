Smithfield Trust Co Sells 69 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,767,464,000 after buying an additional 105,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 126,413 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,549,000 after purchasing an additional 151,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $16.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $930.29. The company had a trading volume of 813,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,437. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $948.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $823.05. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

