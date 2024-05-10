Smithfield Trust Co Trims Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $983,000. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,635,000 after buying an additional 51,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $85.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,245. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average of $81.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

