Solchat (CHAT) Price Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days

Solchat (CHAT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. Solchat has a market cap of $33.40 million and $3.03 million worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solchat token can now be purchased for about $4.15 or 0.00006810 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Solchat has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solchat Profile

Solchat launched on February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. The official website for Solchat is www.solchat.io. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin.

Solchat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 4.23634883 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,652,147.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

