SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the April 15th total of 1,427,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SSAAF remained flat at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $8.23.
About SSAB AB (publ)
