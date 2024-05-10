Steem 1-Day Volume Hits $4.67 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $127.25 million and $4.67 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,732.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.07 or 0.00709787 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.35 or 0.00132307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00043509 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00068031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.89 or 0.00217162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00101474 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 461,585,506 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.