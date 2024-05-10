Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Price Target to $17.00

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOWL. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Get Bowlero alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bowlero

Bowlero Stock Performance

Shares of Bowlero stock remained flat at $10.98 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 932,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,425. Bowlero has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $305.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.46 million. Bowlero had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 98.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bowlero will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $1,123,998.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,040,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,397,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 56.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,217,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in Bowlero by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bowlero by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 356,485 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,145,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bowlero

(Get Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.