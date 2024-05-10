StockNews.com Lowers Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) to Hold

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Alexander’s Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Alexander’s stock traded down $10.21 on Friday, hitting $224.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.25 and a 200-day moving average of $209.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 13.22 and a quick ratio of 13.22. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $155.60 and a twelve month high of $237.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Alexander’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 17.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

