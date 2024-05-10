StockNews.com Lowers Biglari (NYSE:BH) to Buy

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Biglari Stock Performance

NYSE BH traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265. Biglari has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $218.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $154.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $90.67 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biglari

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.73 per share, with a total value of $279,519.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,925,652.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,574 shares of company stock worth $2,392,064 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biglari

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Biglari by 20.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Biglari during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Featured Stories

