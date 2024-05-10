StockNews.com Lowers Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 733,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,757. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.27. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

In related news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

