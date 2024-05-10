StockNews.com Lowers Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) to Buy

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.61.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,186,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.40.

In other news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,459. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $27,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

