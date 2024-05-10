StockNews.com Upgrades Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) to Buy

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.41.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,982,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,192. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.04. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $115.77. The firm has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 461,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,388,000 after purchasing an additional 65,905 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 53.3% during the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 134,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 121.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 991,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,422,000 after purchasing an additional 544,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

