StockNews.com Upgrades Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) to “Hold”

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GDOT

Green Dot Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE GDOT traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $9.52. 950,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,472. The company has a market cap of $502.68 million, a P/E ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 1.03. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $361.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Green Dot

In other Green Dot news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,537.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,225,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,537.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 236,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 40.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Green Dot by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.