StockNews.com Upgrades Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Sell

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSEX

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of MSEX stock traded up $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,450. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $58.07.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middlesex Water

In related news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.70 per share, for a total transaction of $82,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,981.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Middlesex Water

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 36.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at $308,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 138.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 34.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

(Get Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.