Sui Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. Sui has a total market cap of $2.36 billion and approximately $292.67 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sui has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sui token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,339,196,966 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,339,196,965.7338886 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.05559278 USD and is up 7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $202,858,908.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

