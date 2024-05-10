Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $833.39 and last traded at $802.50. 2,216,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,323,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $799.70.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $943.58 and a 200-day moving average of $597.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

