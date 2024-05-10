Susquehanna Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $105.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.47.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $91.50. 3,046,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average is $85.46. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.87%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,497 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,795,000 after acquiring an additional 87,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,046,000 after acquiring an additional 80,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $672,196,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,068,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,388,000 after acquiring an additional 891,297 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.