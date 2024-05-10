Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Announces Earnings Results

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 35.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.
Suzano Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:SUZ traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. 5,834,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,653. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19. Suzano has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $12.98.
Suzano Company Profile
