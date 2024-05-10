Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Announces Earnings Results

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 35.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Suzano Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SUZ traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. 5,834,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,653. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19. Suzano has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

