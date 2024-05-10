Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.00

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 3320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.
Swire Pacific Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70.
Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.2357 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
About Swire Pacific
Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.
