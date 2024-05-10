Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. Syra Health updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Syra Health Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:SYRA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 126,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,266. Syra Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

About Syra Health

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

