Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. Syra Health updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Syra Health Trading Down 4.6 %
NASDAQ:SYRA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 126,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,266. Syra Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.
About Syra Health
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Syra Health
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Syra Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syra Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.