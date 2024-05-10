Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.17. 1,793,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,533. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

