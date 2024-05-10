System1 (NYSE:SST) Posts Earnings Results

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. System1 had a negative net margin of 45.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $84.92 million for the quarter. System1 updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

System1 Stock Performance

Shares of SST traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 231,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,060. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $142.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.41. System1 has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of System1 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

About System1

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

