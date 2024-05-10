Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Short Interest Update

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 952.8% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Taikisha Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41. Taikisha has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.
Taikisha Company Profile
