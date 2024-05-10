TD Cowen Cuts TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target to $37.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on THS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.40.

NYSE THS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.65. 541,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,998. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at $213,877,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 441,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,258,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after buying an additional 84,135 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

