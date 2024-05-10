Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the April 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TLSNY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.73. 36,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,111. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Telia Company AB (publ)

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.0963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,050.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

