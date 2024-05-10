TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. TELUS International (Cda) updated its FY24 guidance to $0.93-0.98 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.930-0.980 EPS.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of TIXT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.37. 829,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $680.51 million, a PE ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. TELUS International has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $17.56.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIXT. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.