Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Lowered to $40.00 at TD Cowen

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.90.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of Teradata stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 775,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Teradata has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 78.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,404. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

