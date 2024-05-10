Ternium (NYSE:TX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

TX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ternium from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ternium has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Get Ternium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ternium

Ternium Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Ternium stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.00. Ternium has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.54. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 21.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ternium by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,555,000 after purchasing an additional 316,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in shares of Ternium by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

(Get Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.