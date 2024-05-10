Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 2.3%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $167.86 and last traded at $168.10. 31,932,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 102,585,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $537.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.89.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

