Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in April

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tessenderlo Group Price Performance
TSDOF stock remained flat at C$29.50 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.76. Tessenderlo Group has a 12-month low of C$29.50 and a 12-month high of C$29.50.
Tessenderlo Group Company Profile
