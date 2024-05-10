Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in April

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tessenderlo Group Price Performance

TSDOF stock remained flat at C$29.50 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.76. Tessenderlo Group has a 12-month low of C$29.50 and a 12-month high of C$29.50.

Tessenderlo Group Company Profile

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, Machines & Technologies, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, and organic soil improvers, as well as organic and non-organic crop protection products.

